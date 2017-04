© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"Obama leaving office on a very high note," was a typical headline.That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%.That sounds newsworthy, doesn't it? But you'd never know this if you relied on the mainstream press for information. That's because not one of them reported on Gallup's finding.It took the conservative CNS News to break the media embargo. It reported on Gallup's findings on Monday, and its story got picked up by the influential Drudge Report. After that, a few other conservative news and blog sites reported the findings.It's true that Obama's ratings started to climb as the end of his term neared. In the IBD/TIPP poll, Obama's approval rating was 57% in his last month in office. This uptrend got widespread coverage, with lots of comparisons about how he stacked up against other presidents as they left office.Obama also had high approval ratings when he came into office, which also got huge coverage. His initial approval rating in the IBD/TIPP poll was 75.3%.But what about in between?As Gallup notes: "After his first year, he received sustained majority approval only once more during his first term in office," and "shortly after his second term began, his support dipped back into the 40s and did not return to the majority level again until his final year in office."Yes, he won re-election. But he did so with 2 million fewer votes than he got in 2008, against a weak Republican opponent, and aided by a fawning media. Obama's approval ratings fell again almost as soon as the election was over.That story never got told, because for eight long years a smitten press desperately tried to avoid covering anything that made Obama look bad.Hiding news that doesn't fit an ideological or a partisan agenda is perhaps the worst form of media bias.