Joey Salads - real name Joseph Saladino - donned the hat bearing Trump's signature slogan as part of an apparent social experiment in Manhattan's Union Square.
And the right-on citizens of the Big Apple did not disappoint, with Salads being spat at, called a 'racist piece of s*** and even having the baseball cap ripped from his head and thrown to the floor in disgust.
Choosing to wear a white 'MAGA' cap and not the more distinctive red version, Salads, 22, was filmed walking around the busy square for two hours by a friend a few paces in front.
Almost 80 percent of voters in New York backed Hillary in the election over the city's own son Trump and an estimated 400,000 protested for equality the day after the president's inauguration.
Strolling along the streets proudly and with a grin on his face, for the first 30 seconds or so of Salads' two minute clip only a few people are sparked by the cap.
Indeed, at one point it appears that Salads is enthusiastically greeted by Trump supporters around Union Square.
However, as he walks on, things turn decidedly nasty, as a man wearing a hoodie violently grabs the hat off his head, slams it into the ground and without breaking a beat continues onward.
Salads picks up the hat and continues only to be greeted by another man, also wearing a hoodie, who spits at Salads feet and mutters 'F*** you, you racist piece of s***'.
Undeterred, one of the two men says that if he had been spat on walking in the street he would 'have kicked him'.
The man's shocked friend then exclaims, 'He spit at his feet? That's digusting.'
However, many have pointed out that Salads has been exposed as faking one of his social experiments and not one person in his 'MAGA' video has a visible face - all of them are wearing hoodies.
Indeed, critics have branded him racist for a video that falsely showed black men smashing up a Trump supporters car.
When the stunt was exposed, Salads was forced to apologize on his own YouTube channel.
Saladino also received backlash when he posted another social experiment video of a man dressed up in Middle Eastern dress and threatened people with fake bombs the day after the Pulse shooting. This video is still on his YouTube page.
YOUTUBE PRANKSTER EXPOSED
Trump car destruction social experiment is revealed to be a hoax
Joey Salads set up the video in October in which five black men destroy a car covered in Donald Trump posters.
The video racked up 1 million views until video footage from another angle exposed the 'vandals' as actors waiting patiently on the sidelines while a cameraman first trained the lens on Salads.
Salads, whose real name is Joseph Saladino, hails from Staten Island, New York, where he has repeatedly come under fire for his controversial and misleading 'social experiments' and prank videos.
Salads establishes the premise of the experiment by stating that 'a lot of black people don't like Trump'.
After the YouTube prankster steps out of the frame, suggesting he let the camera roll for 30 continuous minutes 'to see what happens', one man approaches the car before returning with four others.
But eagle-eyed skeptics were quick to point out that a metal rod mysteriously appears in the bottom right hand corner of the shot after the '30 Minutes Later' title screen about 17 seconds into the video.
With no explanation of how it got there, the editing suggests the metal rod was planted there since it serves as a useful prop later on.
Joey Salads test reactions to Islamic and Christian terrorists - ONE DAY after Orlando Pulse shootings
Joey Salads posted shocking footage in June showing a man in a thawb running past people yelling 'Allahu Akbar' and flinging a silver case at their feet.
The terrified reactions of people are wildly different to when another man wearing a t-shirt does the same thing, but says 'Praise Jesus' instead.
This was apparently supposed to show 'people act different when there's an Islamic terrorist versus when there's a Christian terrorist.'
Yet the video sparked an outrage online. Many commenters on the footage, which now has its likes and dislikes switched off, were appalled that the 'Islamic terrorist' is being simply depicted as someone who wears cultural clothing.
Worse still, most questioned Salads' decision to publish the experiment just one day after the Orlando shootings.
