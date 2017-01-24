© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Alexander Rubinstein, reporter of the RT broadcaster, who was detained when covering the protests in Washington, DC, ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, faces up to 10 years of prison and a $25,000 fine, the Superior Court of the District of Colombia said in a statement.

On Friday, the RT broadcaster said US police officers detained Rubinstein, who was covering the march of anti-capitalist nature held in the US capital on the day of Trump's inauguration. According to the media outlet, Rubinstein was detained despite he had shown his media credentials to police.

A preliminary hearing in Rubinstein's case will be held on February 16, as he had been charged with a second-degree felony, the statement, published on the court's website, said.

The RT broadcaster's press service confirmed that the reporter, who had been released, was facing charges over participation in mass unrest.