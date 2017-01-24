© Lucas Jackson / Reuters
A woman looks at the Oceti Sakowin camp as activists celebrate news that Dakota Access Pipeline will be denied easement for building near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, December 4, 2016
President Donald Trump ordered the removal of obstacles to the construction of two major oil and gas pipelines, which the Obama administration had reluctantly blocked after protests from environmentalists and Native Americans.

The construction will be "subject to terms and conditions to be negotiated by us," Trump said, citing as an example the need for pipe components to be built in the US.

Other executive orders signed on Tuesday included expediting environmental reviews for critical infrastructure projects and streamlining the "extremely cumbersome" regulatory process for domestic manufacturing.

"The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled-up mess," Trump said.

Tuesday's actions weren't technically executive orders but presidential memoranda, an executive action ranking just below but with equal force. Unlike an executive order, a presidential memorandum does not have to be numbered, include a cost estimate, or cite the authority under which it is issued.

Keystone XL is a shortcut proposed for the existing system that carries oil and gas from Alberta's shale fields in Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. The segment would have run through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Despite being initially in favor of the pipeline, the Obama administration rejected it in November 2015, citing its "overinflated role in [US] political discourse."

Obama likewise blocked the final stretch of the Dakota Access (DAPL) pipeline in December, after US military veterans joined Native Americans protesting the construction under Lake Oahe, the principal water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota. Most of the 1,172-mile-long pipeline from North Dakota's Bakken shale fields to Illinois has already been completed.

Both Trump and his nominee for Energy Secretary Rick Perry held shares in Energy Transfer Partners, the company building DAPL, but have since divested of them, according to their attorneys.

Following media reports that Trump would revive the pipeline projects, shares of TransCanada, Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP went up 1.1 percent, 3.3 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, Bloomberg noted.