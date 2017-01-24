Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.

Victim Marco Ortiz, 30, was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.

According to Ortiz, the roommate bit off part of his ear, twisted his finger and threatened to kill him. Not because of anything Ortiz did, but because his roommate feared that Trump will try to send him back to Mexico.

"Anytime he's drinking, he's going crazy," Ortiz said. "All he would say is 'if Donald Trump gonna take me out I gotta kill so many people, then somebody kill me and I am happy.'"

The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Police say they know who bit the man's ear and are searching for him. They wouldn't give his name.