At least 32 people have been killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed in India. The carriage was traveling from Jagdalpur city to Bhubaneswar in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express went off the tracks at around 11:00 pm (1730 GMT) near the Kuneru railway station in the Vizianagram district.

Seven coaches and the engine cart derailed 160 kilometers (100 miles) away from Visakhapatnam, the capital of Odisha state.

At least 32 people died in the tragedy, while 50 more have been injured, police said, according to NDTV.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments," Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao said as quoted by Reuters.

"Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed," Chief PRO of East Cost Railway J P Mishra told NDTV India.

"The injured have been shifted to two nearby hospitals and doctors from railways are attending to them," Mishra, told AFP.


Many passengers are still trapped in the wreckage, and rescuers warn the death toll could rise. There was no immediate word on the cause of the derailment or the number of affected passengers.


Rescue teams are on the scene carrying out emergency work. Many trains were diverted after the accident.

"All rescue and relief apparatus mobilized immediately," India's Ministry of railways tweeted.