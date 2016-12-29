© Sputnik/ Vadim Grishankin

At least 2 people were killed and 26 injured when fifteen express train coaches derailed in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, local media reported Wednesday.The accident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. local time [23:50 GMT] 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from India's Kanpur city, The Times of India newspaper reported., the newspaper said citing a railway spokesperson.A rescue team and a medical relief train have been sent to the accident site, according to the newspaper.