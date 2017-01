The Czech Republic is one step away from losing its status of one of the last havens for tobacco smokers in Europe.The Senate, the upper house of Parliament, voted 45-12 on Thursday to approve a smoking ban in bars, restaurants and cafes. The lower house gave its green light on Dec. 9.To become effective on May 31, which is World No Tobacco Day, it needs final approval: a signature from President Milos Zeman, who is a chain smoker.Source: Associated Press