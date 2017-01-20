The relentless global escalation of extreme weather, geological upheaval, and cosmic bombardment continued last month, ending a year the authorities claim was (again) "the warmest ever - and it's humans' fault."
Still no explanation from them as to how 'man-made CO2' is responsible for - among other new or increased natural phenomena - all the sinkholes opening up and killing people; the meteor fireballs raining out of the sky; redirecting the course of high-altitude jet streams; and increasing the frequency of earthquakes two or three-fold.
But pay no attention to those details - they're probably just signs that we're heading into another ice age.
Highlights in our Earth Changes Summary video for December 2016 include:
- Persistent, heavy fog across the world last month - northern Europe, India, China and the Persian Gulf
- Return of the 'polar vortex' to both North America and Russia, bringing record-breaking snow and cold temperatures
- Snow in the Sahara Desert, Arabian Desert, and Syria
- Thundersnow, snow-nadoes, 'fog walls', 'fog domes', 'spinning ice disks', and other bizarre cold weather-related phenomena!
- Severe flash-flooding (and a tornado) across southern 'sunny' Spain
- Outbreak of forest fires in the Swiss Alps... in winter!?
- At least a half dozen spectacular meteor fireball events in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia
- A string of powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions around the Pacific Ring of Fire
- Widespread flooding in Southeast Asia during its 'dry season'
- Record-breaking rainfall in Australia's desert regions
Watch it on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 InternationalTo understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to [email protected]