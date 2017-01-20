© Sott.net
Meteor fireball fragments over Central America, as seen from Guatemala, 28 December 2016
As we enter a new and uncertain geopolitical climate with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, so we also appear to be entering a new and uncertain natural climate.

The relentless global escalation of extreme weather, geological upheaval, and cosmic bombardment continued last month, ending a year the authorities claim was (again) "the warmest ever - and it's humans' fault."

Still no explanation from them as to how 'man-made CO2' is responsible for - among other new or increased natural phenomena - all the sinkholes opening up and killing people; the meteor fireballs raining out of the sky; redirecting the course of high-altitude jet streams; and increasing the frequency of earthquakes two or three-fold.

But pay no attention to those details - they're probably just signs that we're heading into another ice age.

Highlights in our Earth Changes Summary video for December 2016 include:
  • Persistent, heavy fog across the world last month - northern Europe, India, China and the Persian Gulf
  • Return of the 'polar vortex' to both North America and Russia, bringing record-breaking snow and cold temperatures
  • Snow in the Sahara Desert, Arabian Desert, and Syria
  • Thundersnow, snow-nadoes, 'fog walls', 'fog domes', 'spinning ice disks', and other bizarre cold weather-related phenomena!
  • Severe flash-flooding (and a tornado) across southern 'sunny' Spain
  • Outbreak of forest fires in the Swiss Alps... in winter!?
  • At least a half dozen spectacular meteor fireball events in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia
  • A string of powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions around the Pacific Ring of Fire
  • Widespread flooding in Southeast Asia during its 'dry season'
  • Record-breaking rainfall in Australia's desert regions

Watch it on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:

Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
