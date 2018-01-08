Chapter 17:
Astrophysicist Dr. Habibullo Abdussamatov, Head of Space Research Laboratory at the Pulkovo Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, St. Petersburg, Russia in new book:
Since 1990, the Sun has been in the declining phase of the quasi-bicentennial variation in total solar irradiance (TSI). The decrease in the portion of TSI absorbed by the Earth since 1990 has remained uncompensated by the Earth's long-wave radiation into space at the previous high level because of the thermal inertia of the world's oceans. As a result, the Earth has, and will continue to have, a negative average annual energy balance and a long-term adverse thermal condition.Flashback 2014 - Scientists and Studies predict 'imminent global COOLING' ahead - Drop in global temps 'almost a slam dunk'
The quasi-centennial epoch of the new Little Ice Age has started at the end 2015 after the maximum phase of solar cycle 24. The start of a solar grand minimum is anticipated in solar cycle 27 ± 1 in 2043 ± 11 and the beginning of phase of deep cooling in the new Little Ice Age in 2060 ± 11.
The gradual weakening of the Gulf Stream leads to stronger cooling in the zone of its action in western Europe and the eastern parts of the United States and Canada. Quasi-bicentennial cyclic variations of TSI together with successive very important influences of the causal feedback effects are the main fundamental causes of corresponding alternations in climate variation from warming to the Little Ice Age.
Scientists and Studies predict 'imminent global COOLING' ahead - Drop in global temps 'almost a slam dunk'
Growing number of scientists are predicting global cooling: Russia's Pulkovo Observatory: 'We could be in for a cooling period that lasts 200-250 years'
Danish Solar Scientist Svensmark declares 'global warming has stopped and a cooling is beginning...enjoy global warming while it lasts'
New paper by Russian solar physicist by Habibullo Abdussamatov predicts another Little Ice Age within the next 30 years
Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on declining global temps: 'Has the Obama administration, the EPA or anyone that can read a chart actually looked at what global temperatures are now doing?'
Climate Scientist Prof. Anastasios Tsonis at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Predicts: 'I would assume something like another 15 years of leveling off or cooling'
Prominent geologist Dr. Don Easterbrook warns 'global COOLING is almost a slam dunk' for up to 30 years or more
Australian Astronomical Society warns of global COOLING as Sun's activity 'significantly diminishes'
Comment: See also: