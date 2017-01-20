© Courtesy Photo/Saginaw County Sheriff's Office



Lestina Marie Smith was arraigned Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.The charges stem from a Jan. 11 incident in Saginaw Township where Smith allegedly held another Saginaw teen at knife point and engaged in oral and vaginal sex with him.Smith was denied bond and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.Her next appearance in court is a preliminary examination on Feb. 3 to determine probable cause.