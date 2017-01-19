© MissingCases via Twitter
Toni Anderson, 20, was last seen driving her 2014 black Ford Focus in Kansas City.
Missouri police are hunting for a college student who went missing early Sunday morning after she texted her boyfriend that she had been pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

Toni Anderson, a 20-year-old student at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, was pulled over just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday after a Kansas City police officer busted her for an illegal lane change.

Minutes later, she texted her boyfriend that she had been pulled over — and then stopped responding.

"She's a great person, really nice. We're all worried sick for her," Pete Sanchez, Anderson's boyfriend, told Fox 4. "Every time I leave the house, I hope the next face I see in public is going to be her."

Anderson, who works as a server at Kansas City's Chrome bar, got off work around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. As she drove from the bar to a gas station, a patrol officer pulled her over.

She told the cop that she made the lane change because she was desperate to fill up her nearly-empty gas tank, Kansas City Police Spokesman Darin Snapp told the TV station.

"So the officer just told her, you know, there's a gas station right there, gave her a warning for the violation and watched her actually go to the QuikTrip," he said.

© Fox 4
Anderson texted her boyfriend that she had been pulled over around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Anderson's friends said she was supposed to meet up with them after she got off work, but she never showed up.

"After that QuikTrip, it's almost like she vanished," Snapp said.

The last contact Anderson had with her loved ones was a text to her boyfriend reporting the traffic stop.

"Omg just got pulled over again," she wrote at 4:42 a.m.

When Sanchez asked "whyy," Anderson never responded.

Police initially said they had no records of any officer pulling Anderson over, but officials later confirmed that she was involved in the after-4 a.m. traffic stop

Police said Anderson was last seen in her 2014 black Ford Focus. She is blond with green eyes and has a lean build.