Watch out, guys!An Austrian femme fatale known as the "Ice Cream Killer" will have plenty of new men to choose from at her new lockdown.Estibaliz Carranza, 38, will be transferred to an all-male prison because she's too dangerous to be locked up at a women's facility, but authorities might be playing right into her hands.The maniacal murderess has a history of luring men into her web and then killing and slicing up their bodies with a chainsaw.After her conviction, Carranza was incarcerated at a women's prison in Schwarzenau, Lower Austria, but will now be moved to a "special" all-male penitentiary in Asten, Upper Austria, The Mirror reported Monday.. Thirteen additional female inmates will be transferred there in the near future.The staff consists of 45 nurses, 18 therapists, four doctors and eight prison guards, The Mirror said.In 2008, Carranza walked up behind her ex-husband, Holger Holz, as he worked at his computer, pressed a .22-caliber Beretta against the back of his head and squeezed the trigger.She confessed that she was furious when Holz wouldn't leave their Vienna home after their divorce. She also called him "violent and lazy."The two had originally met when she was an Au Pair in Germany before she became the proprietor of an ice cream shop in Vienna.Two years later, Carranza whacked her ice cream salesman boyfriend, Manfred Hinterberger, in a similar fashion.She pumped several bullets into the back of his head when she went to confront him about an alleged affair he was having, but he was passed out drunk.In June 2011, plumbers stumbled upon the remains of both victims as they were doing work in the cellar of Carranza's ice cream shop.Carranza went on the lam to Italy, but was captured by authorities several days later.She was two months pregnant by a third man at the time of her arrest and has since gotten married to him while in prison.