© Getty Images
Estibaliz Carranza Getty Images
Watch out, guys!

An Austrian femme fatale known as the "Ice Cream Killer" will have plenty of new men to choose from at her new lockdown.

Estibaliz Carranza, 38, will be transferred to an all-male prison because she's too dangerous to be locked up at a women's facility, but authorities might be playing right into her hands.

The maniacal murderess has a history of luring men into her web and then killing and slicing up their bodies with a chainsaw.

In 2012, she was sentenced to life behind bars for the dismemberment murders of her ex-husband and her onetime lover on separate occasions. She shot them both in the head, carved up their bodies, stored their parts in a freezer and buried their remains under the concrete floor of her sweet shop. She then hung air fresheners to hide the smell of their rotting corpses.

After her conviction, Carranza was incarcerated at a women's prison in Schwarzenau, Lower Austria, but will now be moved to a "special" all-male penitentiary in Asten, Upper Austria, The Mirror reported Monday.

Carranza will be the first female prisoner to be housed at the state-of-the-art facility, which currently holds 91 men. Thirteen additional female inmates will be transferred there in the near future.

The staff consists of 45 nurses, 18 therapists, four doctors and eight prison guards, The Mirror said.

Prisoners can cook meals together in their single and double cells - and freely roam around the grounds. They can also kick back and watch TV in the lounge.

In 2008, Carranza walked up behind her ex-husband, Holger Holz, as he worked at his computer, pressed a .22-caliber Beretta against the back of his head and squeezed the trigger.

She confessed that she was furious when Holz wouldn't leave their Vienna home after their divorce. She also called him "violent and lazy."

The two had originally met when she was an Au Pair in Germany before she became the proprietor of an ice cream shop in Vienna.

Two years later, Carranza whacked her ice cream salesman boyfriend, Manfred Hinterberger, in a similar fashion.

She pumped several bullets into the back of his head when she went to confront him about an alleged affair he was having, but he was passed out drunk.

After disposing of his corpse, she got a manicure to repair her damaged nails.

In June 2011, plumbers stumbled upon the remains of both victims as they were doing work in the cellar of Carranza's ice cream shop.

Carranza went on the lam to Italy, but was captured by authorities several days later.

She was two months pregnant by a third man at the time of her arrest and has since gotten married to him while in prison.