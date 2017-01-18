Society's Child
Three Florida utility workers die, one after the other, after entering manhole
Washington Post
Wed, 18 Jan 2017 17:06 UTC
Moments later on Monday morning, the 15-foot-deep hole went silent. Sensing the man was trapped, a fellow utility worker climbed into the drainage hole to rescue him. When he, too, stopped responding, a third worker entered the same hole.
All three men died, overcome by poisonous fumes underground, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. A Key Largo firefighter who made a desperate attempt to save the men also became unconscious within seconds. The firefighter, Leonardo Moreno, an eight-year veteran of the department, was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday.
The hole, just wide enough to fit a body, was filled with hydrogen sulfide and methane gas created from years of rotted vegetation, the Miami Herald reported. None of the four men wore masks or carried the air packs that could have likely saved their lives. Moreno descended into the hole without his air tank because he could not fit through the hole with it, according to Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
A colleague was able to wear his gear and pull Moreno out. Firefighters also retrieved two of the workers, who were confirmed dead at the scene, and treated a fourth utility worker at the scene. The third deceased worker's body was recovered from the hole Monday afternoon.
The men worked for private construction contractor Douglas N. Higgins and were responding to neighbor complaints of sewage backup in the area, Ramsay said. They were identified as 34-year-old Elway Gray of Fort Lauderdale, 49-year-old Louis O'Keefe of Little Torch Key and 24-year-old Robert Wilson of Summerland Key.
Monday's tragedy left the Key Largo community shaken, locals said in messages on social media. "It's been a very difficult day," Ramsay said.
One towing company posted a message on Facebook reaching out to the families of the men who were killed.
"While visitors might see Monroe County as a collection of tropical resorts and tourist getaways, to locals, our little island is a small town like any other," the company wrote. "We all know someone, or the families of someone, who was lost today. To say our hearts break for them is an understatement. Nobody can bring our friends and neighbors back."
Three white crosses were left at the 106-mile marker on Long Key Road where the deaths occurred.
A woman who lives near the manhole told Local 10 News that the area has smelled of rotten eggs for the past couple of months.
"It smells like rotten eggs," Barbara Guerra said. "It was out here again this morning and I'm used to it because they've been a whole year already." She said she knew the workers from walking by the area every morning, and would often wave at them and bring them water.
Three sheriff's deputies who were exposed to fumes were also taken to a hospital for treatment. Five households in the area were evacuated for part of the day Monday, as a Miami-Dade County hazmat team performed tests at the scene. Their tests revealed there was both methane gas and hydrogen sulfide gas coupled with low levels of oxygen in the pipe, the sheriff's office said in the statement.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responding to the scene as part of its own investigation into the circumstances of the workers' deaths.
Reader Comments
about the 'rotting vegetation' description. Was this a landfill? Landfills generate methane AND carbon dioxide. Families in suburban homes have died because the subdivision was built over a landfill due to CARBON DIOXIDE.
While tragic, I also don't understand how can this kind of thing happen repeatedly. The gas is different (methane, nitrogen, hydrogen sulfide and other sewage gases, or even carbon dioxide), but the scenario is the same. I see how this might have happened in one case I know (all three guys were family), but what about supposedly trained workers, not to mention the firefighter? That should be covered on the first day of training, and repeated ad nauseam.
My heart goes out to those families. H2S is a silent killer and we see it extensively in the oil and gas industry where training and personal protection are ubiquitous, but costly. A personal gas monitor is worth several hundred dollars and it must be maintained, calibrated and documented on a regular basis; not something a municipality would generally provide to maintenance workers.
H2S shuts down the brain signals to vital organs, it is fast acting and collects in spots protected from wind; vessels, ditches, pipes.
I have watched a man drop to the ground unconscious from only a few breaths of air with 1000 ppm H2S in it (He opened an un-purged, electrical control box at a sour gas plant). In this industry we know better than to run in and try to save the day without mask and air, or at least we are trained to know better but that training is often forgotten in the heat of the moment.
Couldn't have analyzed and described it better myself. It's written down in the text books. I'd asked my late father (also an engineer) when I had seen something similar on TV for the first time and he explained to me that you don't go down such holes without the proper equipment. The gases do not allow you enough time to respond and you die instantly. Same thing had happened in that particular instance, 3 men had died one after the other after going down a similar hole.
Later on at work, as I was assisting the engineer responsible for the safety of the installations I was handling out masks and air filters and at some point I tried myself the entire firefighting suit. The hardest part : walking with the oxygen tube on your back , pressurized at about 2.5 bars. God, it was so heavy I could barely walk and then I realized what firefighters have to go through to distinguish a fire.
and again, the same tragedy. One dies and the other rushes to save the fallen and he too dies. This time a third.
In Superior WI two dieD in a sewer manhole in much the same fashion. In spite of air packs. Why not small enough to wear constantly? Why no PERSONAL CLIP-ON GAS DETECTORS?