A woman found a violin case with guns inside in the woods along the C&O Canal in NW DC
Some lady out for a walk happened upon a couple of guns stashed in a violin case in the woods near the C&O Canal along the Potomac River in Washington, DC. After the police were called in, more weapons caches were found, including long guns, pistols, and ammunition in pails and garbage bags tucked away in an area of the woods hikers aren't known to frequent.

"At this point, we don't know how they got there, why they're here or when they got here," police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose told ABC News.

Could be nothing, but it seems like another red flag.

What is clear at this point is that inauguration day is only four days away and people are amped up like they think it's going to be the film The Purge.

The radical left is threatening riots like this nation hasn't seen in modern times. Organized protests to "shut it down!" will be held not just around the city or the country but the globe, with anti-Trump protesters holding press conferences to say they aren't supportive of a peaceful transition of power.

In an unprecedented move, one of the top inauguration day security planners and head of the DC National Guard, was asked to step down immediately one minute after Trump is sworn in and right in the middle of the ceremony. Has that ever happened before? The Major General himself said it was "highly unusual" and he wasn't given a reason for his sudden departure.

No matter what goes down, it is already shaping up to be one of the most bizarre transitions of power probably in the history of the nation.

Maybe these weapons caches found in DC are nothing, but when you throw it on the pile of red flags fluttering around this thing, it's hard not to wonder if something bad is about to go down on Friday.