"A total of 1,000 adults were interviewed by telephone nationwide by live interviewers calling both landline and cell phones. Among the entire sample, 32% described themselves as Democrats, 24% described themselves as Republicans, and 44% described themselves as independents or members of another party.

In the month leaded up to the election on November 8th,(see " New Podesta Email Exposes Playbook For Rigging Polls Through 'Oversamples' " and " ABC/Wapo Effectively Admit To Poll Tampering As Hillary's "Lead" Shrinks To 2-Points "). In fact, just 16 days prior to the election an ABC/Wapo poll showed a 12-point lead for Hillary, a result that obviously turned out to be embarrassingly wrong for the pollsters.The ABC/Wapo poll showed an 8-point sampling margin for Democrats with only 23% of the results taken from Republicans.The CNN poll showed a similar 8-point advantage for Democrats with only 24% of respondents identifying as Republicans.Of course, as we've repeatedly pointed out, these sampling mixes couldn't be further from reality.And while a quick 2 second review of the methodology of these polls immediately reveals their obvious bias, here are some of the results.Even though they found that the media is treating him "fairly":Meanwhile, ABC/WaPo found that President-elect Trump is the least popular candidate to take the White House in modern history, with a 40% approval rating:While his cabinet picks were apparently equally disliked by ABC/Wapo's disaffected Hillary supporters.In conclusion, this seemed to sum up today's polls perfectly: