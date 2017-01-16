© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX

Iraqi servicemen on Monday released a video demonstrating the documents of foreign militants of Daesh terrorist group which had been found in the city of Mosul.The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under control of the militants.The Russian authorities and security services have repeatedly voiced concerns over the threat that the militants fighting abroad on the side of Daesh and other terrorist organizations in the Middle East may return to their countries of origin. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia would better fight Islamists of the former USSR origin in Syria, than wait for their return.