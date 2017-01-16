© Slate



For the sake of balance, here is a list of Saint Obama's unique achievements:

Obama is the first President in American history to be at war for every single day of an 8 year presidency .

Obama has carried out 10x more drone strikes than Bush ever did. Every Tuesday a military aide presents Obama with a "kill list", and the "decent, gracious" Obama picks a few names off a list...and kills them. And their families. And their neighbours. These illegal acts of state-sanctioned murder have killed hundreds of civilians in 5 different countries in 2016 alone. The only reason that number isn't higher, is that the Obama administration re-classified all males over 18 as combatants, regardless of occupation.

Under Obama, the NSA et al. were able to spy on, essentially, the whole world. When this was revealed, not a single intelligence officer or government official was prosecuted. Instead...

When this was revealed, not a single intelligence officer or government official was prosecuted. Instead... Obama's administration declared a "war on whistleblowers", enacting new laws and initiating what they call the "Insider Threat Program" . Manning was prosecuted, Snowden sent into exile and Assange was set-up, discredited and (they hoped) extradited. It has never been more dangerous to be a government whistleblower, than under Barack Obama

of the world's 195 countries. The great lie is that, where Bush was a warmonger, Obama has sought to avoid conflict. The truth is that Obama, in the grand tradition of the CIA and American Imperial power, has Before Obama came into office, Libya was the richest and most developed nation in Africa. It is now a hell-hole. Destroyed by war, hollowed-out by corruption. The "liberal" press allow him to agonise over this as his "greatest mistake", and then gently pardon him for his good intentions. The truth is that Libya was not a mistake, or a misjudgment, or an unforeseen consequence. Libya is exactly what America wanted it to become. A failed state where everything is for sale, a base to pour illegal CIA weapons south into Africa and east into the ME. When war is your economy, chaos is good for business. When secrecy is your weapon, anarchy is ammunition. Libya went according to plan. A brutal plan that killed 100,000s and destroyed the lives of millions more. Libya, like Iraq, is a neocon success story. Syria on the other hand...

Victoria Nuland's own voice proves how much that "color revolution" was an American creation. Ukraine is broke, even more broke than it was, its people starve and freeze through the winter. The new "democratic government" has shelled 10,000 people to death in the East of the country....using American weapons. In Yemen, the poorest country in the ME is being bombed to shreds by the richest....again, using American (and British) weapons. Obama's "defense of democracy" doesn't extend to criticising, or even discussing, the abhorrent Human Rights record of America's Saudi Arabian allies, and in an act of brazen hypocrisy, even supported their chairing of the Human Rights Council of the UN.

