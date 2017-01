A new Reuters/IPSOS poll shows a growing number of Americans seeing US-Russia relations as "back to the old days of the Cold War," with far more Americans seeing the Russian Federation as a bigger threat after the 2016 election campaign." and hysteria around US-Russia hostilities seemed to grow precipitously every day through the election, and continued as a headline story well after the vote itself.It's worth noting that the early 2015 figures were themselves already heightened by hype surrounding the East Ukraine civil war, and claims by US officials that a Russian invasion of Eastern Europe was imminent.Distrust of Russians survived beyond the Cold War for many Americans, but in general US-Russia hostility hadn't penetrated into the panic mode levels of current polling data since the fall of the Soviet Union.It is ironic, then, that a week ahead of Trump taking office, and with an agreement reportedly already in place to normalize US-Russian ties, we are simultaneously facing the worst US fear of Russia in a generation on the eve of what is likely to be considerably better Russo-American relations.