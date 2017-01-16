© Photo: Twitter/ Pioneer News

A feat of ancient engineering may be getting uncovered among forests and valleys in central India. Scientists are excited as excavations indicate the existence of a "great wall".Excavations have revealed a wall like structure running through many villages, forests and valleys in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh. Could this be India's very own ancient Great Wall?However, many sections are buried deep inside rubble and need to be excavated. This may take a few more years, a state archeology official told Sputnik.The wall is built of alternating sections of stone and earth and some are 20 feet high. One stretch from Choukigarh fort in Badi, about 100 kms from the lake city of Bhopal, extends into a neighboring district, adjacent to the national highway 12. Along its length, archaeologists have discovered several relics of temples and murals.Many theories about the wall abound. Most researchers suggest it may have been built by the Kingdom of Parmars, the warrior class that ruled west-central India between the 9th and 13th centuries to mark their territory against the Kalachuris, a clan that had established a capital close to the present city of Jabalpur, 150 km away.The State government is spearheading a conservation effort and also exploring the tourism potential of the site, according to sources.