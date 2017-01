© Tendance Coatesy - WordPress.com



One of the organizations targeted in an undercover Al Jazeera investigation,is considering legal action against the broadcaster. Theagainst Al Jazeera after its series The Lobby recorded the group's director, Ella Rose, in tears after an encounter with former Momentum organizer Jackie Walker.In the second episode of the series, the undercover reporter, who went by the name of Robin Harrow, filmed himself approaching a very distressed Rose. "It's been a tough week," she's heard saying. "Essentially [pro-Palestinian news website], and Jackie Walker has been slamming me online all week. I just had to stand in front of her; it was really hard."Now the group, which organizes Jewish Labour Party members , believes that"There are other elements of Harrow's behavior towards [Rose] whilst undercover that we have not been able to speak about publicly as, pending advice, we hope they will become the subject of a legal complaint," a senior JLM source told the Jewish Chronicle A further source said to be close to both the JLM and the Israeli embassy was quoted in the Jewish News saying: "While this country has a fine tradition of investigative journalism, in this case Al Jazeera's employee appears to have overstepped the mark, behaving unethically and used the cloak of anonymity to seek footage that can be presented out of its original context"Despite spending six months compiling his undercover footage, individuals and organizations targeted were given a shockingly short amount of time to respond to anonymized emails over the holiday period."it is understood Harrow created a Twitter account. He described himself as German-born and as having taken part in Israeli exchange programs in school. He also blogged for the Times of Israel and argued that anti-Zionist activists were "effectively saying that Israel should not exist."In another article he wrote: