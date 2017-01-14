© AP



The spy chief made his comments during a hearing into Russian cyber attacks during the US election, where he also saidDuring the hearing, held by the Senate Intelligence Committee, Clapper said he believes Russia is still engaged in cyber operations andWhen asked how Germany, France and the Netherlands had increased security for their upcoming elections, Clapper saidClapper said, however, that much of the report mustHe said hackingClapper said that he believesin the presidential election becausethan the Democrats.US intelligence agencies on FridayThe report, which omitted classified details, was the US government's starkest public description of what it says wasRussia has denied interfering in the election but President Barackfrom the United States and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies last month in response to the allegations. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a news conference on Tuesday those penalties were 'a start and not the end' of US retaliation for the hacks, and senior officials have suggested covert action may be taken.during the election, but his incoming chief of staff said on Sunday that the New York businessman accepts the US intelligence community's conclusions that Russia was responsible, and that further action may be taken against Moscow.