During the hearing, held by the Senate Intelligence Committee, Clapper said he believes Russia is still engaged in cyber operations and has tried to influence a 'couple of dozen' elections in different countries. When asked how Germany, France and the Netherlands had increased security for their upcoming elections, Clapper said he could not say.
Clapper said, however, that much of the report must remain closed to protect sensitive sources and the methods by which they gathered information. He said hacking conclusions were made based on 'human sources, technical collection and open source information'.
Clapper said that he believes Russia made moves to support Donald Trump in the presidential election because 'he'd be easier to make deals with' than the Democrats.
US intelligence agencies on Friday released an assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a covert effort to help Republican Trump's electoral chances by discrediting Clinton. The report, which omitted classified details, was the US government's starkest public description of what it says was a Russian effort to manipulate the American electoral process by leaking hacked emails from Democrats.
Russia has denied interfering in the election but President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian suspected spies from the United States and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies last month in response to the allegations. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a news conference on Tuesday those penalties were 'a start and not the end' of US retaliation for the hacks, and senior officials have suggested covert action may be taken.
Trump has disputed the accusations of Russian cyber attacks during the election, but his incoming chief of staff said on Sunday that the New York businessman accepts the US intelligence community's conclusions that Russia was responsible, and that further action may be taken against Moscow.
