© Unknown



© Unknown

Reports began circulating hours ago in British media, such as the UK Express and Sun, that armed gunman had stormed the Russian embassy in Yemen, killing the Russian ambassador.The reports went viral on social networking platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, a popular method that mainstream media outlets use for the dissemination of their standard 'fake' news stories.Fort Russ News contacted the Russian embassy in Belgrade at 3pm CET for confirmation of the story. Fort Russ was told that no one at the embassy in Sanaa had been killed, let alone shot. Furthermore, there had not been any attack, according to them. We were unable to get further confirmation or denial from Yemeni authorities at the time of publication.This attempt comes on the heels of similar incidents in recent weeks.We also recall that Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a public statement recently that in closed door meetings, the US delegations had threatened Russia with retaliation and 'pain' for its campaign to liberate Syria from the foreign invasion.