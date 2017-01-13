Gallup did and they report Friday that "personal satisfaction" is at a 16-year high, 87 percent.
"As 2017 begins, Americans are more satisfied with their personal lives than they have been in a decade. Eighty-seven percent say they are satisfied with their own life, including 57 percent who are very satisfied. Both figures have improved since dipping during the recession and are at or near pre-recession levels," said the polling outfit.
Comment: That seems odd considering all the tantrums that were thrown when Killary lost.
But unlike their personal satisfaction, Americans remain concerned about their satisfaction with the direction of the country.
The bottom line, said Gallup:
Americans continue to be satisfied with their personal lives but are dissatisfied with the direction of the country. This is part of a broader pattern in which people typically rate their personal or local situation much better than they do the comparable situation in the country at large. Gallup has noted this pattern in ratings of education, crime and healthcare. Unlike U.S. satisfaction, which has varied widely, Americans' personal satisfaction has been broadly stable over the years. A majority have said they are satisfied with their personal lives since Gallup first asked the question in 1979.