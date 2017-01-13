© ABC15 Arizona / YouTube



The trooper, identified only as a 27-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call about someone shooting at cars on I-10 at around 4:30am local time, Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Frank Milstead told local media.It was at this point that an "uninvolved third party" pulled over and asked if the officer needed assistance."Please help me!" the trooper said, according to Milstead. The man returned to his vehicle, retrieved a personal weapon, ordered the suspect to stop, then shot him.Milstead told KPHO.The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any of the names of the people involved, including the armed citizen.A stretch of I-10 near Tonopah, Arizona was closed off as part of the investigation, with traffic headed to California rerouted for several hours on Thursday morning.