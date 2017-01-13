Puppet Masters
Abracadabra: How the WaPo turned 111 Venezuelan Jewish emigrants into a mass exodus
Lucas Koerner,
Venezuelanalysis
Thu, 12 Jan 2017 23:52 UTC
Venezuelanalysis
Thu, 12 Jan 2017 23:52 UTC
outlandish fake news about Venezuela aimed at presenting the economically-struggling South American democracy as a starvation-ridden communist dictatorship.
Faced with the reality that the elected socialist government of Nicolas Maduro has not been toppled by the highly unpopular opposition despite a severe economic crisis, corporate journalists have grown increasingly desperate for even the scantiest of evidence supporting their narrative of the country's descent into apocalyptic ruin.
The Washington Post's Ruth Eglash brings this pernicious race to the bottom to new, awe-inspiring depths.
In an article titled "Venezuelan Jews are moving to Israel to escape deepening poverty", the Jerusalem-based reporter decries the shocking flight of Venezuelan Jews to Israel.
Just how many Venezuelan Jews constitute this mass exodus?
111, says Eglash, "more than double the number who arrived in 2012."
Yes, you read right: 111 Venezuelan Jews emigrated to Israel in 2015, just about fifty more than in 2012 when there was no economic crisis and oil prices topped $100 per barrel.
Apparently, Israel is such a popular destination that Venezuelan Jews are packing their bags to move by the dozens.
However, 2016 appears on track to set records. Eglash quotes the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which has reported aiding a whopping 90 Venezuelan Jews emigrate this past year.
Eglash goes on to relay the jarring testimony of Venezuelan Jews who decided to move to Israel. Daniel Ortiz complains, "There was no meat, no sugar, no pasta."
Indeed Venezuela has been hard hit by a deep economic crisis triggered by the collapse of global oil prices that has seen soaring inflation and chronic shortages, leading thousands to seek work in other countries.
However, the Washington Post correspondent never bothered to interview any of the approximately 9,000 Jews who have decided to remain in their country in spite of the economic difficulties. Not all Venezuelan Jews, she may be shocked to learn, view Israel as a promised land "filled with social innovation and opportunities".
"I don't think Israel is a very good option for emigration," says Jaime Palacios, a Jewish student at Venezuela's state-run Bolivarian University.
Palacios is a native of the Caracas neighborhood of Petare, which is one of the largest barrios in Latin America.
"There [in Israel] there is no freedom of religion and we see how the Israeli government attacks their Palestinian brothers and maintains constant conflict," he told Venezuelanalysis, referring to Israel's military occupation and its repression of the rights of Palestinian Muslims and Christians.
Nonetheless, Eglash insists on the apparently horrifying proportions of Venezuelan Jewish emigration. She notes that "about 50 percent of the 22,000 Jews who lived in the country when Chávez came to power have left," as if to imply that this outflow was brought on by anti-Semitism that she says was "widespread under Chávez".
Eglash's only source for this charge of alleged anti-Semitism against the Chavista government is the Anti-Defamation League, which last year denounced a Venezuelan magazine for printing a cover suggesting that Orthodox Jews were behind illicit currency speculation in the country.
It's no secret that the Anti-Defamation League has a long track record of dismissing any and all legitimate criticism of Israeli colonialism as "anti-Semitism".
For example, in a 2014 report titled, "Venezuelan Government Fuels Incendiary Anti-Israel and Anti-Semitic Environment", the ADL castigated President Nicolas Maduro - himself of Sephardi origin - for calling the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip "a huge Auschwitz" during the Israeli government's 50-day assault that left over 2,200 Palestinians dead, including 490 children.
These dubious charges of anti-Semitism were also leveled against late Venezuelan PresidentHugo Chávez over his condemnation of US-sponsored Israeli war crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as his government's geopolitical alliance with Iran.
While anti-Semitism is real in Venezuela, the ADL bases their claims exclusively on the government's political stance vis-a-vis Israel, rather than seeking testimony from any Jews who may have experienced discrimination in the country.
"In Venezuela, you don't see a large amount of anti-Semitism, though this isn't to say that it doesn't exist. The Jewish community in Venezuela has won the affection of many people," explains Palacios.
Sadly, voices like Palacios' are notably missing from the accounts of establishment journalists such as Eglash, whose confirmation bias leads them to systematically privilege the perspectives of upper class Venezuelans, such as 29 year-old Reisy Abramof, who studied for five years at a US university before emigrating to Israel.
Once again we note that basic journalistic standards seem simply not to apply when it comes to Venezuela.
Any story about the South American nation - whether it's the emigration of several dozen Venezuelan Jews or the government's confiscation of 4 million toys - is seamlessly woven into a preexisting narrative of the country's catastrophic, socialism-inflicted collapse.
The era of post-truth has arrived, and international corporate media - as Glen Greenwald has observed - are its greatest purveyors.
Faced with the reality that the elected socialist government of Nicolas Maduro has not been toppled by the highly unpopular opposition despite a severe economic crisis, corporate journalists have grown increasingly desperate for even the scantiest of evidence supporting their narrative of the country's descent into apocalyptic ruin.
The Washington Post's Ruth Eglash brings this pernicious race to the bottom to new, awe-inspiring depths.
In an article titled "Venezuelan Jews are moving to Israel to escape deepening poverty", the Jerusalem-based reporter decries the shocking flight of Venezuelan Jews to Israel.
Just how many Venezuelan Jews constitute this mass exodus?
111, says Eglash, "more than double the number who arrived in 2012."
Yes, you read right: 111 Venezuelan Jews emigrated to Israel in 2015, just about fifty more than in 2012 when there was no economic crisis and oil prices topped $100 per barrel.
Apparently, Israel is such a popular destination that Venezuelan Jews are packing their bags to move by the dozens.
However, 2016 appears on track to set records. Eglash quotes the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which has reported aiding a whopping 90 Venezuelan Jews emigrate this past year.
Eglash goes on to relay the jarring testimony of Venezuelan Jews who decided to move to Israel. Daniel Ortiz complains, "There was no meat, no sugar, no pasta."
Indeed Venezuela has been hard hit by a deep economic crisis triggered by the collapse of global oil prices that has seen soaring inflation and chronic shortages, leading thousands to seek work in other countries.
However, the Washington Post correspondent never bothered to interview any of the approximately 9,000 Jews who have decided to remain in their country in spite of the economic difficulties. Not all Venezuelan Jews, she may be shocked to learn, view Israel as a promised land "filled with social innovation and opportunities".
"I don't think Israel is a very good option for emigration," says Jaime Palacios, a Jewish student at Venezuela's state-run Bolivarian University.
Palacios is a native of the Caracas neighborhood of Petare, which is one of the largest barrios in Latin America.
"There [in Israel] there is no freedom of religion and we see how the Israeli government attacks their Palestinian brothers and maintains constant conflict," he told Venezuelanalysis, referring to Israel's military occupation and its repression of the rights of Palestinian Muslims and Christians.
Nonetheless, Eglash insists on the apparently horrifying proportions of Venezuelan Jewish emigration. She notes that "about 50 percent of the 22,000 Jews who lived in the country when Chávez came to power have left," as if to imply that this outflow was brought on by anti-Semitism that she says was "widespread under Chávez".
Eglash's only source for this charge of alleged anti-Semitism against the Chavista government is the Anti-Defamation League, which last year denounced a Venezuelan magazine for printing a cover suggesting that Orthodox Jews were behind illicit currency speculation in the country.
It's no secret that the Anti-Defamation League has a long track record of dismissing any and all legitimate criticism of Israeli colonialism as "anti-Semitism".
For example, in a 2014 report titled, "Venezuelan Government Fuels Incendiary Anti-Israel and Anti-Semitic Environment", the ADL castigated President Nicolas Maduro - himself of Sephardi origin - for calling the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip "a huge Auschwitz" during the Israeli government's 50-day assault that left over 2,200 Palestinians dead, including 490 children.
These dubious charges of anti-Semitism were also leveled against late Venezuelan PresidentHugo Chávez over his condemnation of US-sponsored Israeli war crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as his government's geopolitical alliance with Iran.
While anti-Semitism is real in Venezuela, the ADL bases their claims exclusively on the government's political stance vis-a-vis Israel, rather than seeking testimony from any Jews who may have experienced discrimination in the country.
"In Venezuela, you don't see a large amount of anti-Semitism, though this isn't to say that it doesn't exist. The Jewish community in Venezuela has won the affection of many people," explains Palacios.
Sadly, voices like Palacios' are notably missing from the accounts of establishment journalists such as Eglash, whose confirmation bias leads them to systematically privilege the perspectives of upper class Venezuelans, such as 29 year-old Reisy Abramof, who studied for five years at a US university before emigrating to Israel.
Once again we note that basic journalistic standards seem simply not to apply when it comes to Venezuela.
Any story about the South American nation - whether it's the emigration of several dozen Venezuelan Jews or the government's confiscation of 4 million toys - is seamlessly woven into a preexisting narrative of the country's catastrophic, socialism-inflicted collapse.
The era of post-truth has arrived, and international corporate media - as Glen Greenwald has observed - are its greatest purveyors.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )