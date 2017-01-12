French National Front leader Marine Le Pen is in New York on an unannounced visit less than four months before France's presidential election, according to a senior campaign official.Le Pen, who leads in the latest opinion poll for the presidency, is, her campaign chief of staff, David Rachline, said in a text-message exchange., according to an aide to the president-elect, who asked not to be identified without authorization to speak publicly."It's not on her public agenda," Rachline said, when asked if she planned a meeting with Trump or officials close to him. "We don't communicate about private visits."Le Pen is set to launch her official campaign on Feb. 4 in a meeting with supporters in the French city of Lyon. She has repeatedly said she was supportive of Trump's policies for the U.S. and called him "a sign of hope" for European anti-establishment politicians in a press conference this month.Trump has met on several occasions with Nigel Farage, the former leader of the U.K. Independence Party, most recently in December