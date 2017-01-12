© Ruptly

A surface-to-air missile regiment equipped with the brand-new S-400 air defense system, Russia's most advanced,"The SAM combat squads of the Moscow Region aerospace forces have put the new S-400 Triumph air defense missile system into service, and have gone on combat duty for the air defense of Moscow and theof Russia," the Defense Ministry's Department of Information and Mass Communication told Interfax. In December, the new SAM system arrived at its destination in the Moscow Region from Kapustin Yar in the south Russia, where drills at a military test range went successfully, the Defense Ministry noted.the ministry stressed.The Triumph system, which was developed by air-defense systems manufacturer Almaz Antei, is designed for high-efficiency protection against airstrikes utilizing strategic, cruise, tactical, and other kinds of ballistic missiles.Four more Triumph units are to come into service in 2017, Russia's Defense Ministry said.S-400 Triumph air defense systems have beensince November, when President Vladimir Putin ordered their deployment. "With these complexes, we are able to destroy both sea and ground targets" at distances of 350 kilometers for sea targets and nearly 450 kilometers for ground targets, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the time.In October, President Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed an agreement for theDeliveries could begin in 2020.