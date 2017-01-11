Sinabung volcano
A strong explosion was recorded at Sinabung volcano on January 9, 2016.

It was triggered by a volcanic earthquake that occurred about 8 minutes before.

The powerful explosion occurred at 21:48 pm and sent a column of ash and gas 3km in the air.

There was a volcanic earthquake for 490 seconds when the eruption occurred.

Ashfall was recorded in Berastagi City.

An exclusion zone has been implemented in a radius of 3 km around the volcanic peak.



