© AFP



President Obama referred to himself 75 times in his farewell address Tuesday night, according to a review of his prepared remarks by The Daily Caller.Obama heavily promoted the speech, penning a blog post about it and appearing in a promotional video in the days leading up to the address.The president made a habit of focusing large chunks of his speeches on himself during his eight years in office.Last July, for example, he mentioned himself 45 times over the course of a speech given at a speech for the slain Dallas police officers.In his blog post promoting the speech, Obama encouraged Americans to tune in "because, for me, it's always been about you ."