"We see that there are still a lot of actions that Russia is undertaking that undermine the principles of democracy in so many countries. What has happened in our recent election is not new. The Russians have engaged in trying to manipulate elections in Europe for a number of years...



the Russians tried to interfere in our electoral process recently, and were actively involved in that. And that is something that we can't countenance." ("Interview with CIA Director John Brennan", PBS Newshour)

"The DNI report amounted to a compendium of reasons to suspect that Russia was the source of the information - built largely on the argument that Russia had a motive for doing so because of its disdain for Democratic nominee Clinton and the potential for friendlier relations with Republican nominee Trump.



But the case, as presented, is one-sided and lacks any actual proof. Further, the continued use of the word "assesses" - as in the U.S. intelligence community "assesses" that Russia is guilty - suggests that the underlying classified information also may be less than conclusive because, in intelligence-world-speak, "assesses" often means "guesses." ("US Report Still Lacks Proof on Russia 'Hack'", Robert Parry, Consortium News)

Bottom line:

"Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact. Assessments are based on collected information, which is often incomplete or fragmentary, as well as logic, argumentation, and precedents."