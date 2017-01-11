The global warming climate appears to have been hacked by natural factors.
- In Russia Moscow celebrated the coldest orthodox Christmas in 125 years.
- Snowfall paralyzed the city of Istanbul, Turkey.
- Massive snow falls across the Balkans, Italy and Greece.
- Dozens of Europeans have since frozen to death.
- Northern Albania villages have been cut off by 120 cm of snow.
- A temperature of -62°C (-80°F) was recorded in Chanty-Mansijsk (Russia).
These are all odd events when considering the "consensus" forecasts made 15 years ago, which warned that snow and ice would become rare.
In fact many scientists warned that Mediterranean conditions would spread into northern Europe. Lately, however, just the opposite has happened: Arctic conditions have plunged down into the Mediterranean!
Even worse, there is no end in site for the harsh European winter conditions, German mass circulation daily Bild writes here.
Warning of an impending ice age
So in the face of all the earlier global warming predictions, it is now only ironic that yesterday the German-language Pravda TV site here published an article warning of an impending ice age. The article cites Yale scientist Wei Liu and a recent paper he published on the "overlooked possibility of a collapsed Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation". Should the ocean heat conveyor collapse, then there would be "a prominent cooling over the northern North Atlantic and neighboring areas, sea ice increases over the Greenland-Iceland-Norwegian seas and to the south of Greenland."
Note: Pravda is a rebel-type German site, and so could be viewed to be in the same category as climate alarmist sites. It offers an opposite view.
Useless models
The Pravda report summarizes Liu's paper as follows:
CO2 has nothing to do with it, rather the influence of the sun is the dominant factor: less sunspots (Climate: solar physicists project global cooling (video)), weakening of the earth's magnetic field, impact on the jet stream are decisive factors that can quickly lead our climate into an ice age (Scientists: Consensus 2016: the climate models are useless (Video))."Pravda also describes how some experts say today's climate models fail to take the known ocean and solar factors in account.
