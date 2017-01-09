© U.S. Geological Survey
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck around 89 km southeast of the Inuit hamlet of Resolute in Nunavut, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Earthquakes Canada.

The quake was detected at 5:47 pm, with its epicentre located in the Barrow Strait waterway. It was initially measured at magnitude 6.4 before being downgraded.

There are no reports of deaths or casualties at this time.

An Earthquakes Canada seismologist told Global News that there is likely little cause for major concern given the distance of the epicentre from Resolute.

"I would expect the damage to be pretty minor, if there was any," Nick Ackerley said.

Resolute has a population of around 240, and is the second most northerly community in Canada.

The last earthquake to hit the Barrow Strait occurred in December 1987, and was measured at a magnitude of 5.4.