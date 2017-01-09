They are titans of philosophy, without whose work an understanding of the subject is all but inconceivable.These may be the names that underpin civilisation, yet the student union at the world-renowned School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) is insisting that when studying philosophy 'the majority of philosophers on our courses' should be from Africa and Asia.The students say it is in order to 'decolonise' the 'white institution' that is their college.The vice-chancellor of Buckingham University Sir Anthony Seldon said: 'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.'Entitled 'Decolonising SOAS: Confronting The White Institution', the union's statement of 'educational priorities' warns 'white philosophers' should be studied only 'if required', and even then their work should be taught solely from 'a critical standpoint': 'For example, acknowledging the colonial context in which so-called "Enlightenment" philosophers wrote within.'The democracy and education union officer responsible for the statement, Ali Habib, is on SOAS's governing board of trustees. He recently told a student newspaper that he is an admirer of Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born Marxist thinker whose book The Wretched Of The Earth is a seminal work of revolutionary anti-colonialism.A wider campaign to counter the 'colonial violence' students say is 'embedded' in British universities has been led by a movement calling for the removal of the statue of 'imperialist' Cecil Rhodes from Oriel College, Oxford.SOAS is a leading centre for the study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The head of SOAS's Religions and Philosophies department Erica Hunter said the union's viewpoint was 'rather ridiculous', adding: 'I would firmly resist dropping philosophers or historians just because it was fashionable.'Mr Habib declined to comment.