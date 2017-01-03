© NBC News



Authorities investigated a loud bang after residents reported the noise shook homes in the Southington, Wolcott and Cheshire areas, but found no explanation.Southington police said they received between 30 and 40 calls reporting a loud explosion around 10:30 a.m. Many of the calls came from the southwest part of town. Both the police and fire departments responded to investigate the calls, but found nothing out of the ordinary.Police said they did not receive any reports of power outages, damage, or smoke. Southington officials also consulted with surrounding departments, which also received calls, but turned up nothing.Energy companies also checked in and reported nothing amiss.The nature of the boom and where it came from are unclear at this time.