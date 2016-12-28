© Aly Song / Reuters

One of the world's longest high-speed railways has started operating in China, linking the country's prosperous eastern coast to the less-developed southwest, the state Xinhua news agency has reported.The 2,264-kilometer Shanghai-Kunming rail line runs across the five provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou and Yunnan.According to train driver Wang Jinda, the trains can travel at speeds up to 330 kilometers per hour.Beijing is also actively developing its own high-speed train technology.. Two trains were tested at the same time to prove the quality of Chinese technology. The trains, known as Golden Phoenix and Dolphin Blue zipped past each other with only 1.6 meters of space between them.China recently unveiled plans to buildas part of its preparations for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics. The station will be constructed directly underneath Badaling - the most-visited section of the Great Wall of China, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors a day. The three-floor underground station will be located along the railway which is currently being built to connect the cities of Beijing and Zhangjiakou. The track will stretch 174km and is expected to be finished by 2019.capable of reaching speeds of 400 kilometers per hour for Russia's Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway. Beijing plans to provide a $6 billion loan for the route which in future