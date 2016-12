© Independent

But no such explosion actually happened and the fake alert seems to be the result of changes that the company has made to its Safety Check feature.

Facebook is warning people about a fake explosion in Bangkok, falsely suggesting that the entire city is at risk.The site has activated its "Safety Check" feature across Thailand's capital. That means that anyone it thinks is in the area will see a message informing them that there has been "an explosion", and encouraging them to mark themselves safe from it.The message gives none of the context and instead just mentions the explosion and asks people whether they are safe.That seems to have become seen as a major incident because people on Facebook were discussing it. Earlier this year, Facebook announced thatThat was apparently a response to the sustained criticism of how Facebook decided that it would turn on the feature. It has been suggested that it ignored issues outside of the west, and that its reluctance to turn the feature on in places like the Middle East was the result of racism.Instead, Facebook announced in November that it would instead look for when people were posting about a specific event.Discussion of the protest appears to have triggered that alert across Bangkok, which hasn't seen any major explosion.Facebook has said that the tool has been triggered by users hundreds of times, including in legitimate situations like the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and protests against police brutality in North Carolina.