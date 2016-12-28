© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Up to 3,000 passengers and staff members have been evacuated from Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway terminals in Moscow amid bomb threats, a source in emergency services told RIA Novosti on Monday."Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs," the source said.The three railway stations are located very close to each other and serve as a key transport hub for thousands of people commuting to work in Moscow every day.