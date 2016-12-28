Dr Max More, who was born in Bristol and went to Oxford University, also revealed he has plans to preserve just his head in the future, saying "the rest of my body is replaceable". He is the President and CEO of Alcor Life Extension Foundation, in Scottsdale, Arizona - a facility which began storing bodies in 1982.
Earlier this year, a 14-year-old girl who died of cancer became the youngest Briton to be cryogenically frozen in the hope she can be "woken up" and cured in the future after winning a landmark court case.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arrived at the only other crypto-preservation facility in the US, the Cryonics Institute in Michigan, at the end of October. She is their 143rd patient.
Galactic Public Archives. "It's impossible to give a date to say when we can revive people....it could be decades, a century. We are like Leonardo Da Vinci who could design wings and helicopter which could work but he didn't have the tools to build them back then. Of course we are developing the technology to reduce the damage done to our patients to get them cryo-preserved but we don't know exactly how we will reverse that process right now."
More's fascination with cryopreservation started in 1972 when he saw a children's science fiction television show called Time Slip that featured characters being frozen in ice. He said: "By the time I was sixteen I was interested in life extension - not just health but extending the maximum life span."
After completing a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at St Anne's College, Oxford University, he became an "internationally recognised advocate of the effective and ethical use of technology for life extension and cryopreservation. I really do think it will become a normal practice in the future," he told the documentary.
At some point people will look back on the present and scratch their heads and wonder why we threw our loved ones in the ground or into these big oven to incinerate them when they would have been preserved.Dr More said rather than having his entire body frozen, he plans to have just his head severed and preserved - a practice called neuropreservation. "It's not decapitation. We aren't taking the head off - we are taking the body off. We don't try to remove the brain from the skull as this might damage it. All the rest of my body is replaceable."
Currently there are 149 patients at Alcor's facility, including the youngest person to ever be cryo-preserved - a two-year-old from Thailand - and also the US baseball star Ted Williams.
In 2003, former Alcor executive Larry Johnson published a damning report of the company and alleged they had mishandled Williams' severed head - a claim the organisation denies. But Dr More argues the people held in the Alcor facility have rights and aren't just corpses. He said: "These people are potentially revivable - they are like people in a deep coma. They have rights, they can't just be disposed of at any time."
He also described how family members sometimes visit their loved ones held in the facility. "And some people write a letter once a year to their relative...and then they can see what happened while they were cryo-preserved and catch up once they come back."
Alcor has 1,100 paying members on its books - including 29 Britons - and this number is rising all the time.
The company has a watch list of members in failing health and when they are close to death, a "standby" team is sent to be nearby.
"It's not about the fear of death" Dr More says about cryopreservation. "It's about the enjoyment of life and wanting more of it."
