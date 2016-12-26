Today The Duran reported on a story about the Executive Director of the Council on American - Islamic Relations (CAIR), Hussam Ayloush, tweeting that he is sad about the tragic plane crash in the Black Sea...
"because the doomed plane could have carried more people whose death he would celebrate."
The Duran's Adam Garrie reported...
Far from being an unknown lunatic, Ayloush is the Los Angeles Director of CAIR, the Council on American - Islamic Relations, a group which claims to speak on behalf of Muslim in the United States as a kind of advocacy group. Only God knows who is a believer and who is not, but I suspect that Ayloush isn't a Muslim at all, as no Muslim is allowed to take joy in the tragic death of innocent souls.Ayloush tried to walk back his disgusting tweet, not by apologizing, but by saying he "would only wish death to active soldiers rather than civilians"...Because for Hussam Ayloush, soldiers are not people with families and loved ones?
I suspect instead that Ayloush is a political Islamist who wishes Syria to be ruled by Salifist extremists who kill, torture, rape and enslave those who disagree with their insane interpretation of one of the world's great religions.
By claiming to speak for all Muslims in America, he is actually slandering them in the worst way possible. He is also distorting the reality that most of the human beings saved through the cooperative efforts of the Russian military and Syrian Arab Army, are indeed Muslims, both by heritage and by practice. They do not want a violent, intolerant, insane version of Islam in Syria, instead they pray for a normal, sound and Godly one where Sunnis, Shias and many denominations of Christians live side by side in prosperity and good health. This had been the status-quo under President Assad and thanks to the efforts of Syria's true friends and allies, primarily Russia, this will once again be the reality for ordinary Syrians.
The masks are off, about CAIR, and its DNC affiliated director Hussam Ayloush. Twitter users were quick to display their disgust towards CAIR and Hussam Ayloush...
. . .you might think to delete your earlier life, starting afresh as it were . . .