it becomes increasingly difficult to peg who the real aggressor is - NATO or Russia.

"Cold War 2.0" could go hot if the right crisis emerged.

The troops' deployment coincides with the deployment of 300,000 NATO troops that have been on "high alert" since last month. Is this a sign that Cold War 2.0 will go hot in 2017?Since tempers first flared in 2014,have nearly boiled over on more than one occasion. However, recent NATO and US army actions along with a surge in anti-Russia propaganda throughout the Western world, suggest that these tensions will onlyLast Friday,arrived in the Netherlands, where they will be deployed toin the province of Limburg to serve as part of theThese tanks and other military assets are intended for use by the US Army's recently announcedand aroundalong Russia's border. The deploymentwhich states that NATO would not seek "additional permanent stationing of substantial ground combat forces" in nations closer to Russia.The troops and vehicles will be stationed on ain several countries that border Russia, such as Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Baltic nations. Yet, the most provocative aspect of all of these deployments was the stationing of annear the border of Kaliningrad, Russia's enclave in the Baltic. The deployment comes as part of a $3.4 billion new spending plan intended to boost NATO forces in Europe, authorized by theThe US military currently boasts overthat are permanently stationed in Europe. Gen. Frederick Hodges, the commander of the US army in Europe, said that "these activities are the embodiment of the United States' commitment to deterring aggression and defending our European allies and partners." However, considering the massive deployments that have already taken place in addition to those recently announced,The NATO build-up along Russia's border has been on-going since the, when accusations of Russia's supposed "aggression" first surfaced. However, this year has seen some major escalations on this front, suggesting that theIn October, Norway announced plans to allow theto station within its borders for the first time ever amid concerns of Russian "aggression" despite that fact thatany Scandinavian country or NATO member. Then, last month, one of the most disturbing build-ups of all took place when NATO announced that it had placedwith plans to have those troopsby next month. This provocative move thenConsidering that this latest deployment of US forces will also take place next month, the pieces will certainly be in place for a potential and unprecedented escalation of hostilities between NATO and Russia.