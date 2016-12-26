Puppet Masters
US set to deploy 4K troops to Russian border - Cold War getting warmer?
True Activist
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 00:00 UTC
Since tempers first flared in 2014, tensions between Russia and the US have nearly boiled over on more than one occasion. However, recent NATO and US army actions along with a surge in anti-Russia propaganda throughout the Western world, suggest that these tensions will only escalate in the months ahead. Last Friday, new US tanks and armored vehicles arrived in the Netherlands, where they will be deployed to a storage facility in the province of Limburg to serve as part of the Army's "strategically prepositioned critical war stock." These tanks and other military assets are intended for use by the US Army's recently announced deployment of 4,000 American troops and around 2,000 military vehicles along Russia's border. The deployment breaches the Russia-NATO Founding Act of 1997, which states that NATO would not seek "additional permanent stationing of substantial ground combat forces" in nations closer to Russia.
The troops and vehicles will be stationed on a rotational, yet permanent basis in several countries that border Russia, such as Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Baltic nations. Yet, the most provocative aspect of all of these deployments was the stationing of an American battalion in Poland near the border of Kaliningrad, Russia's enclave in the Baltic. The deployment comes as part of a $3.4 billion new spending plan intended to boost NATO forces in Europe, authorized by the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The US military currently boasts over 62,000 soldiers that are permanently stationed in Europe. Gen. Frederick Hodges, the commander of the US army in Europe, said that "these activities are the embodiment of the United States' commitment to deterring aggression and defending our European allies and partners." However, considering the massive deployments that have already taken place in addition to those recently announced, it becomes increasingly difficult to peg who the real aggressor is - NATO or Russia.
The NATO build-up along Russia's border has been on-going since the Ukrainian coup of 2014, when accusations of Russia's supposed "aggression" first surfaced. However, this year has seen some major escalations on this front, suggesting that the "Cold War 2.0" could go hot if the right crisis emerged. In October, Norway announced plans to allow the US Marines to station within its borders for the first time ever amid concerns of Russian "aggression" despite that fact that Russia has not once threatened any Scandinavian country or NATO member. Then, last month, one of the most disturbing build-ups of all took place when NATO announced that it had placed 300,000 troops on "high alert" with plans to have those troops ready for deployment by next month. This provocative move then pushed Russia to deploy nuclear-capable missiles to its Kaliningrad enclave. Considering that this latest deployment of US forces will also take place next month, the pieces will certainly be in place for a potential and unprecedented escalation of hostilities between NATO and Russia.
Comment: The US-NATO's deliberate provocation, at this stage in the Obama exit, is troublesome in that any active aggressiveness on the part of the West will try to tie Trump's hands.
Reader Comments
I know Russia does not intend to increase tensions and has a much more mature approach to international relations.
Maybe however, they should return the favour and protect their allies in Latin America and the Carribean against US aggression.
Uncle sam would surely have a meltdown!
Lets see how Trump pans out i guess, but will Trump de escalate tensions in Eastern Europe?
Will he pull these Nato w*nkers back from Russia's borders? More importantly, could he?
Guess we will soon see!
As tradition seems to dictate, all the US of A needs now is a well timed false flag to drag the emotional sheeple into the third and final act. But, maybe just a financial reset is in order. Either way these psychopaths will never let peace prevail.
the wrangling in Syria was actually about two different agendas. The Syrian government has not recognized the so-called 'independent' states in Northern Syria and the Russians and the US squared off on the issue of a Iraqi oil line to the Med thru the 'independent' states.
Aleppo it appeared was central to this issue.
Now that there is no fallen Aleppo, it make take years to 'liberate' Mosul---4 years probably. I suspect the 'elite' first strike force will be decimated and that 'surprise' will cause a halt and a long term rebuilding to coincide with yet another try at toppling Aleppo. The actual Aleppo 'war' was to keep the focus off of the ROJAVA situation. [Link]
And this hype about NATO exercises and US saber rattling is to create yet another distraction. Meanwhile plans for the pipeline thru Turkey go forward. At which point this crazy war will be moot.
here's another look at the issue, sound familiar?: [Link]
"...Those in Central Europe who expected the EU would simply continue where COMECON had left off would be disappointed, as Western powers’ interests did not include creating economic competitors bur rather finding a replacement for Greece, Spain, even Italy–the Southern European countries that found themselves economically drained and indebted by their more powerful neighbors. Central European countries have lost, through rapid privatization, most of their national industries to foreign conglomerates which engaged in asset-stripping on a massive scale. These practices, combined with the the 2008 economic crisis and the ongoing sanctions war with Russia have turned Central Europe into a net burden on the West...."