Society's Child
As feds finally make an effort to count police related deaths they see that numbers have doubled
Jack Burns
Free Thought Project
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 00:00 UTC
Free Thought Project
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 00:00 UTC
preliminary findings from 2015, an estimated 1,900 ARDs occurred (over a 12 month period in 2015 and 2016).
Unfortunately, the BJS had to rely on "open-source" data for much of its calculations as there is no federal database, mandated for use in reporting such deaths. It had previously been estimated, based on reports from surveyed agencies, that there were only 425 deaths but after an exhaustive search of media reports, a total approaching 2,000 was discovered to have occurred between June of 2015 and March of 2016.
BJS admitted it relied on information obtained from police watchdog groups and associations. "In addition to direct media alerts, BJS consulted existing open source lists of deaths with scopes that overlapped with the ARD program, including lists maintained by Fatal Encounters, The Guardian, Killed by Police, Gun Violence Archive, and The Washington Post...Of these, Fatal Encounters most closely matched the ARD program scope. Killed by Police included deaths associated with off-duty police officers who are not acting in an official agency capacity, and the ARD program excludes such deaths," notes the BJS report. Did you catch the last line in the quote? The official BJS report doesn't include officer-involved shootings which took place when an officer was off-duty.
In the year 2000, the Death In Custody Reporting Act was passed by Congress requiring quarterly reports of any person who dies while in custody. But one issue regarding compliance with DIRCA was that it was largely voluntary, meaning states that did not comply faced no punitive actions for not reporting. "You can't fix what you can't measure," Wade Henderson, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights said in a statement implying the problem of deaths while in custody is a fixable one.
DIRCA expired in 2006, yet BJS continued collecting data, until 2013, when the law was passed again. The Wall Street Journal described the problems associated with the crucial collection of data. "Three sources of information about deaths caused by police—the FBI numbers, figures from the Centers for Disease Control and data at the Bureau of Justice Statistics—differ from one another widely in any given year or state," writes the WSJ.
It's not a difficult problem to solve but having three organizations report statistics with such discrepancies, to gather all the data and produce a reliable report, is a tall order in and of itself. Many activist groups are up in arms over the lack of an accurate federal database of ARDs and deaths while in custody. "More than 60 civil rights, LGBTQ and criminal justice organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ACLU, signed a letter...demanding that the DOJ get tougher about transparency in policing," according to one source.
Complicating matters, as late as 2014, a large majority of the nation's nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies didn't report any ARDs or deaths while in custody. Hence the work of the BJS is quite laborious. With compliance being voluntary, "without any real teeth" as one critic put it, and an astounding number of law enforcement agencies reporting no deaths at all, the BJS has resorted to combing through the newspapers so to speak.
Even though BJS surveyed police departments, it is believed that the number of individuals who die while in custody is much higher because "suicide, accident, and other manners of death" do not get reported by the mainstream media and cannot be gathered by scouring through information gathered from open sources.
