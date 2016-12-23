© FNA



Vzglyad daily said in a report that there is reason to believe that the organization is supervised by the British intelligence service and the Soros Fund.a source close to the organization told Tass news agency.According to the source, the whole budget of the organization is about 50 million dollars a year.The source also said that one of the leaders of the White Helmets, Mosab Obeidat, has already been identified to have contributed a major role in the financing of the terrorist groups.According to some reports, Obeidat has played the role of a mediator in providing the Syrian militants with around 2.2 million dollars to pay for weapons and ammunition supplies.the source pointed out that, in all probability,Anton Mardasov, an expert at the Institute of Innovative Development, said that the problem is that the White Helmets are spreading false news, along with reliable.and the western institutes' representatives prefer to work in such organizations to use them as their headquarters.As witnessed before, the Syrian governmental forces detained the French intelligence officers in 2013 and then negotiations were held to free them.Also, Sputnik news agency reported that the western media refer to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets to report on what they call as the Syrian army's civilians' execution or detentions.A journalist disclosed mid November that the White Helmets Organization is not an independent body despite their claims and receive financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria.Vanessa Beeley said, adding that(the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group previously known as the al-Nusra Front)the journalist stressed.Early November, a Syrian journalist proved via release of several images of a Syrian child that the US-linked White Helmet Humanitarian Organization's claims of saving civilians in the war-hit country are mere lies.Abbas Jom'eh released three images of a little girl that had been allegedly rescued by members of the White Helmet Organization in three different locations, disclosing the organization's lies about rescuing civilians in Syria.In his twitter page, the Syrian journalist placed three images form the girl that was rescued by the White Helmet's agents in different places.Abbas Jom'eh asked.Moscow also said mid November that the so-called reports about "hospitals" and "schools" allegedly located in terrorist-held Syrian territory were created by the "White Helmets" group financed by London."After three days it is absolutely clear for everyone that the allegedly bombed "hospitals" and "mobile clinics" in Aleppo exist only in US State Department spokesman John Kirby's imagination.US State Department spokesman John Kirby has blamed the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly "bombing hospitals" in Syria.The Russian side has often requested international organizations to provide data on the presence of any medical facilities and schools in terrorist-held territories in Syria but the organizations said they did not have information on the existence of any of such facilities.Konashenkov underlined."The answer is always the same —" he said."There are only reports by the "White Helmets" or anonymous local "journalists" ("activists")," the spokesman added.Konashenkov underscored that the UK government officially allocated funds for the activity of "White Helmets", and so-called "mass media" in Syria which were tasked with posting on Facebook and Twitter information about chemical attacks and reports provided by locals and "White Helmets".According to reports, despite the White Helmets claim, the organization is not an independent body and receives financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria.