Puppet Masters
White Helmets' fake news in Syria, supervised by the British Intelligence Agency, funded by Soros
FARS
Thu, 22 Dec 2016 20:38 UTC
"The Government of the United Kingdom had allocated around 32 million pounds for the needs of the White Helmets in 2013 while another 12.5 million pounds has been paid to the organization only in the year 2016," a source close to the organization told Tass news agency.
According to the source, the whole budget of the organization is about 50 million dollars a year.
The White Helmets should have also received an additional US $13 million from the United States and the United Kingdom, including the companies associated with George Soros, he added, saying that the organization has also received $23 from the US International Development agency.
The source also said that one of the leaders of the White Helmets, Mosab Obeidat, has already been identified to have contributed a major role in the financing of the terrorist groups.
According to some reports, Obeidat has played the role of a mediator in providing the Syrian militants with around 2.2 million dollars to pay for weapons and ammunition supplies.
Speaking about the founder of White Helmets James Le Mesurier, the source pointed out that, in all probability, "he is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, which to this day is at the service of Her Majesty (the British Queen), to be exact - in the British military intelligence."
Anton Mardasov, an expert at the Institute of Innovative Development, said that the problem is that the White Helmets are spreading false news, along with reliable.
Mardasov believes that the commanders of the White Helmets may be official workers of the western intelligence agencies and the western institutes' representatives prefer to work in such organizations to use them as their headquarters.
As witnessed before, the Syrian governmental forces detained the French intelligence officers in 2013 and then negotiations were held to free them.
Also, Sputnik news agency reported that the western media refer to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets to report on what they call as the Syrian army's civilians' execution or detentions.
These sheer lies are told as many people in Aleppo remember the time that the so-called supporters of human rights occupied the people's houses and threw them into rubbles immediately after turning off the cameras.
A journalist disclosed mid November that the White Helmets Organization is not an independent body despite their claims and receive financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria.
"The White Helmets cannot be an independent organization because it works for the interests of the western countries that back terrorist groups in Syria and receives financial support from the US, Britain and Germany instead," Vanessa Beeley said, adding that "It seems to be strange that the White Helmets are constantly in the regions controlled by the ISIL and Fatah al-Sham Front (the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group previously known as the al-Nusra Front) and their affiliated groups. Videos and images taken in these regions prove that the White Helmets cooperate with the terrorists".
"The White Helmets not only offer medical services to terrorists and take part in their assassination and execution of civilians, but also work for overthrowing the Syrian government," the journalist stressed.
Early November, a Syrian journalist proved via release of several images of a Syrian child that the US-linked White Helmet Humanitarian Organization's claims of saving civilians in the war-hit country are mere lies.
Abbas Jom'eh released three images of a little girl that had been allegedly rescued by members of the White Helmet Organization in three different locations, disclosing the organization's lies about rescuing civilians in Syria.
In his twitter page, the Syrian journalist placed three images form the girl that was rescued by the White Helmet's agents in different places.
"Actors in the White Helmet rescue one girl in three different places! Can't they play their role any better on this stage," Abbas Jom'eh asked.
Moscow also said mid November that the so-called reports about "hospitals" and "schools" allegedly located in terrorist-held Syrian territory were created by the "White Helmets" group financed by London.
"After three days it is absolutely clear for everyone that the allegedly bombed "hospitals" and "mobile clinics" in Aleppo exist only in US State Department spokesman John Kirby's imagination. This "information blooper" will certainly remain a stain on Admiral Kirby's biography," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashekov said, adding that if all the "bombed" "hospitals" and "mobile clinics" were counted, that would mean there is nothing else in Syria apart from them.
US State Department spokesman John Kirby has blamed the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly "bombing hospitals" in Syria.
The Russian side has often requested international organizations to provide data on the presence of any medical facilities and schools in terrorist-held territories in Syria but the organizations said they did not have information on the existence of any of such facilities.
"We have repeatedly asked representatives of the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, other countries and international organizations to provide any information on the location of medical aid posts ('hospitals') or schools in Syrian areas controlled by terrorists," Konashenkov underlined.
"The answer is always the same — no one has such information," he said.
"There are only reports by the "White Helmets" or anonymous local "journalists" ("activists")," the spokesman added.
Konashenkov underscored that the UK government officially allocated funds for the activity of "White Helmets", and so-called "mass media" in Syria which were tasked with posting on Facebook and Twitter information about chemical attacks and reports provided by locals and "White Helmets".
According to reports, despite the White Helmets claim, the organization is not an independent body and receives financial supports from several Western states that back terrorist groups in Syria.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )