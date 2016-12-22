Stephen Cohen questions unproven allegations that Putin 'stole' the election for Trump, as grave new Cold War dangers reach a pinnacle.
Stephen Cohen is an American scholar and professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University.
He is one of the few analysts in the United States who understands Russia and its foreign policy objectives, and we must give Tucker Carlson credit, where credit is due, for being one of the few prime time commentators to listen to Cohen's views on Russia.
Cohen has been demonized as a Kremlin stooge by neocons, Obama liberals, and the main stream media, in their quest to ramp up a Cold War hysteria.
The full interview is below, and is a must watch. Cohen notes...
Such statements of logic will not go over well with many of the war hawk types at Fox News."I'll go one step farther and say (maybe to horror or shock of some of your viewers) that Vladimir Putin is potentially America's most essential, valuable security partner."
"we must give Tucker Carlson credit, where credit is due",....I would agree, but in the same breath, I would carefully point out that Tucker is a Trump supporting Republican mouthpiece first & foremost, and not likely a genuine believer in the wisdom of detente with Russia, such as that which Stephen Cohen embodies. I admit that I've appreciated watching Tucker dismantle many arguments put forth by the "Russia hacked the DNC" wackos that have appeared on his show lately,...notably since Trump became the President elect,.....but I don't recall him engaging in any foreign policy strategic wisdom prior to that such as when the US supported, funded , helped bring about the 2014 Kiev Maidan coup which has led to the total destabilization of Ukraine , with NATO buildup on Russia's western borders,...such as Stephen Cohen points out. I would guess that Tuckers views about Russia were quite different then, and would likely remain so if Trump had not been hinting at better "detente" with Russia.