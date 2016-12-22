© Kadri Paparazzi / YouTube

A huge explosion has rocked a pyrotechnics market in Greater Mexico City, reportedly killing over two dozen people and injuring at least 70 others, including many children. Eyewitnesses captured the exact moment of the enormous blast on video.At least 29 people died as a result of the explosions, Mexico State Gov. Eruviel Avila told local news outlets, according to AP. The initial incident took the lives of 26 people while three more died after being escorted to local hospitals.At least 72 people, including children, are being treated for burns injuries, according to State Health Secretary Cesar Nomar Gomez Monge.Avila, meanwhile, noted that at least 13 children who suffered burns to more than 90 percent of their bodies are being sent to Galveston, Texas for treatment.A series of blasts happened at around 2:50pm at a fireworks market, San Pablito. The explosions were even heard in the nearby towns of Cacalco and Tultitlan, locals wrote on Twitter.Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.Firefighters, policemen, and paramedics from the nearby municipalities of Coacalco, Tultitlan, Cuautitlan Izcalli and Zumpango, were mobilized along with State Security Commission units, Quadratin reports.Members of the Mexican Army also arrived to help with rescue and evacuation operations.The city in which it happened, Tultepec, is known for its pyrotechnics industry. Every year, it holds a weeklong festival with fireworks competitions among producers.The National Pyrotechnic Festival is an annual nine-day event in March, which promotes both a local tradition of producing and using fireworks.Accidents involving fireworks are increasing in Tultepec this time of the year, as locals engage in Christmas celebrations.