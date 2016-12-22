© Ann Harding – AVO/USGS



The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued its highest level of alert for aviation after what it says was a brief eruption of a volcano on the Aleutian Islands.The observatory said pilots reported the Bogoslof volcano on Bogoslof Island erupted about 4:00pm Alaska time.The Aleutian Islands are a chain of volcanic islands in the Bering Sea, belonging to both the United States and Russia.The pilots told the observatory that a volcanic ash cloud rose to 34,000 feet.A red alert was issued, which the observatory defines as a hazardous eruption being imminent, underway or suspected.The observatory said that satellite data show a short-lived explosion just before 4:00pm local time that drifted to the south about 15 minutes later.The observatory said a subsequent pilot report at 4:50pm local time said the volcanic activity had decreased.Source: AP