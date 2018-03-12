Science & Technology
Jackson, Mississippi's hidden volcano
Bill Pitts
NewSouthernView.com
Thu, 06 Dec 2012 07:36 UTC
I accepted the fact that I had a volcano underfoot but, for me, the awareness ended there. Growing up with this knowledge, I never thought to question it. Various adult sources placed the throat of the volcano at Fossil Gulch on the Nature Trail in what was then known as Riverside Park, now Lefleur's Bluff State Park in Jackson. Others adults told me that Millsaps College had the eminence of being located directly over the mouth. But try as I could, I never spotted what remained of the volcano's cone; there was no indication of danger underfoot. In my childish imagination, I anticipated a cataclysmic eruption. Needless to say, I was disappointed.
This particular ghost had its beginnings during the late Cretaceous period, a time when much of what is now North America was a series of islands surrounded by shallow seas (see map at left). It was the time of the great dinosaurs: the Titanosauria, the heavily armored Ankylosauria, the horned Certopsia, the sickle-clawed deinonychids, and of course, the Tyrannosaur. And what is now Mississippi was represented by two volcanic islands; one in the southern portion of present day Humphreys County - the Midnight Volcano - and the other, a 420-square mile island, the Jackson Volcano, situated directly under our Capitol City.
"The Mississippi River follows what is known as the Mississippi Embayment," David tells me. "This is a syncline, or a trough-shaped fold in the earth, that stretches from Illinois south to the Gulf of Mexico and beyond. The Jackson Volcano is on the east side of this syncline and the Monroe Uplift, another Cretaceous volcano, is on the west side. They're kind of symmetrical. Further north is the Murfreesboro, Arkansas Volcano. And then, there's a buried volcano at the mouth of the Mississippi River called the Door Point Volcano. So there's a ring of volcanoes around what's now this slumped syncline. And the New Madrid Fault is part of that over-all feature."
"And even though it's buried about half a mile deep below Jackson, we feel the affects of it today: hot water in excess of 100°F, carbon-dioxide gas, hydrogen sulfide gas from an 18,000 foot deep well near Piney Woods measuring 320°F [at the bottom of the well], and the natural gas in the gas rock. But also, apparently - the volcano is still pushing up a little bit."
Not noticeably so, but enough to be apparent on the surface in the form of the problematic Yazoo Clay, a soil that is a sub-surface feature on either side of the dome. "Even though the volcano is extinct, the core of that volcano has risen, so that it has pushed up the sedimentary rocks that overlay the dome." And by pushing up on that 400 foot thick layer of clay, it has stretched it wide across the Jackson area. You can blame your foundation problems on our volcano!
So, we do indeed have a volcano, albeit extinct and buried under millions of years of sediment, but it is there just the same. My ghost has been confirmed, and named the Jackson Volcano - and given a definite location, under our Coliseum. And because of this, we Jacksonians can claim the distinction of being the only capitol city in the world situated on top of a volcano.
David continues, "one-fourth of the nation's reserve of carbon-dioxide gas is in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties around the Jackson Volcano - in the deep rocks...carbon-dioxide comes from volcanic emissions...the volcano has charged the rocks with carbon-dioxide gas."
