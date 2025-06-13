© Public Domain
Let's cut to the chase. The devastating attack on Iran
by the psychopathological genocidal "chosen" ethno-supremacist set up in Tel Aviv - a de facto declaration of war - was coordinated in detail with the President of the United States, Circus Ringmaster Donald Trump.
This infantilism-afflicted Narcissus Drowned in the Pool of his Own Image gave away the game, himself, in a rambling post. Selected highlights:
"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal". No "deal"; actually his unilateral demands. After all, he torpedoed the original deal, the JCPOA, because it was not his "deal".
"I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told." The decision to strike had already been made.
"Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but (...) they are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!" Gloating comes with the territory.
"The next already planned attacks being even more brutal." Total alignment with the trademark Israeli "decapitation" strategy.
"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire". It was Persian
(italics mine) Empire - but after all this is a man who doesn't read, or study. Notice the Art of Diplomacy: Take my deal, or drop dead.
This - incandescent - decade was launched by an assassination, of Gen. Soleimani in Baghdad, as I emphasized in my 2021 book Raging Twenties.
He was on a diplomatic mission. The green light personally came from then President of the United States, Donald Trump.
The mid-Raging Twenties
is now hurled to the brink of a devastating war in West Asia, with global repercussions, by the serial assassination of the IRGC leadership, in Tehran, by the psycho-genocidal Zionist entity. After an elaborate kabuki of deception, the green light to Tel Aviv - go ahead and do it - also came from the President of the United States, Trump 2.0 (who claimed he was "aware'' of the attacks).
A pre-emptive war against the BRICS
The psycho-pathological genocidal masterplan is to force Tehran to capitulate - without even putting up a fight. The preamble kabuki was masterfully executed. The indirect nuclear negotiations in Oman were taken seriously in Tehran, lulling the Iranian leadership, civilian and military, to sleep. They fell into the trap and were caught, literally, in their sleep.
Ayatollah Khamenei - who himself is in physical danger, as Israel is applying the same decapitation model it unleashed on Hezbollah - has a very tough decision to make: capitulation or total war. It will be total war - and with the U.S. as a direct participant.The Iranian leadership - actually more the Pezeshkian presidency, crammed with proponents of an "accommodation" with the West - was induced into a false sense of security, forgetting that serial killers don't do diplomacy.
So the price to pay now, for Iran, will be even more unbearable. Tehran will respond - assuming capabilities are still in place. In this case its oil industry runs the risk of being destroyed. It's an open question whether two other top BRICS members alongside Iran - Russia and China -, for different reasons, will allow that to happen.
And were we about to enter this particular dangerous territory, Iran can play the ultimate card: shut down the Strait of Hormuz and collapse the global economy.The attack on Iran, fully endorsed by the Empire of Chaos, is above all a pre-emptive attack on the BRICS energy core.
It's part and parcel of the imperial war against BRICS, especially Russia-China. Moscow and Beijing must be drawing the necessary conclusions in real time.
Iran, China and Russia are linked by interlocked strategic partnerships. Last month, I was in Iran tracking the progress of the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), which links Russia, Iran and India. This is only one among a series of key strategic infrastructure projects that will solidify even more Eurasian economic connectivity. A devastating war in West Asia, and a collapsing Iran, will represent a killer blow to increased Eurasia integration.
That's exactly what suits the Empire's designs.
So it's no wonder Washington is all in. This is now the Circus Ringmaster War.A devastating response; a nuclear weapon; or capitulation
Tehran's message is, "We did not start the war, but Iran will determine how it ends."The burning question is whether they still retain a significant deterrent - and offensive - capacity.
The genocidals are hitting ballistic missile storage systems at will in Iran's northwest and even civilian Mehrabad airport in Tehran. Air defenses are nowhere to be seen. It's immensely painful to watch.
IDF spin - nothing verified so far - claims that some missile silos and mobile complexes were destroyed even before they were placed on combat alert. Yet the fact is that the overwhelming majority of Iran's vast arsenal of ballistic missiles is stored in deep, deep underground silos and tunnels, capable of withstanding massive air strikes and overloaded air defenses.
For the moment, Tehran is eerily silent. That makes sense, because they need, in record time, to re-establish a unified chain of command which was smashed by the attacks; make sure that missile launchers can be deployed and not be neutralized by Israeli air supremacy; reorganize the True Promise 3 operation, which was ready to go, as some of us learned in Tehran last month, but now adapted to the new situation (losses included); and plan how to deliver painful blows to Israel's economic infrastructure.
There is no evidence that the attacks destroyed Iran's nuclear infrastructure - which is buried deep underground. As it stands, the leadership in Tehran is learning the hard way that diplomacy - committees, letters to the UN, statements to the IAEA, ministerial meetings - all that is eviscerated when it comes to the law of the jungle.
Iranians were naïve enough to let the IAEA visit their strategic sites, when proverbial spies collected all the info they needed to facilitate Israeli strikes. The DPRK would have never fall into such a trap.
The elimination of a top figure such as Ali Shamkhani, Khamenei's key advisor, Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, with decades of influence across the IRGC and intelligence apparatus, is a serious blow.
Systematically erasing Iran's military and diplomatic leadership in a matter of hours fits the rationale of smashing Khamenei's close circle. That has started long ago with the Trump-ordered killing of Soleimani and certainly includes the mysterious death of former President Raisi and FM Abdollahian in that dodgy helicopter "accident". It's all about creating the conditions for regime change.
On a rare auspicious note, the IRGC let it be known, before the attacks, that they have been developing a secret technology to intensify the impact of its missiles on Israel.
We are all riders on the storm now. Once again, there's no way out: either a devastating blow to the psycho genocidals, or Iran assembles a nuclear weapon in no time. The third option is capitulation, emasculation, and regime change.
Meanwhile, the whole planet is hostage to a lethal threat. Andrea Zhok is professor of Moral Philosophy at the University of Milan, and apart from his brilliant analyses, he wrote the preface of the Italian edition of my book Raging Twenties,
published last year.Prof. Zhok has succinctly pointed out how no political construction in modern history has amassed a toxic combination of messianic ethnic supremacism; supreme disregard for human life (everyone else, not "chosen", is "amalek" anyway); supreme disregard for international law; and unlimited access to lethal firepower.
So what is to be done with such a voracious, out of control death cult?
What a bloody mess !