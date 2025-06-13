Iran's Intelligence Ministry has revealed that it has obtained key documents on Israel's secret nuclear program.
This weapon has allowed Tel Aviv to dominate the entire Middle East for half a century, while accusing Iran — which does not have it — of seeking to compete. Even though Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, these documents could significantly alter the attitude of the nuclear states China, the United States, France, India, Pakistan, Russia, and the United Kingdom
toward Israel.This announcement comes on the eve of a new round of negotiations between the United States and Iran.
Negotiations between the United States and Iran, with the invaluable mediation of Oman, have reached a decisive point where each side is laying out its key cards in this tight strategic game that will have profound repercussions in the Middle East and on the borders of Russia, China, and India.
In the recent telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, it is notable that two-thirds of the hour and a quarter of dialogue [ 1 ] was devoted to the Iranian nuclear issue
- only a quarter was devoted to Ukraine, where Trump endorsed Moscow's controlled retaliation - when the Russian president agreed to be an important mediator [ 2
] .
True to his personal style of using both carrot and stick to the maximum - a veritable propaganda trap
- Trump threatened to bomb Iran, as if it were that simple, if the negotiations failed - something Moscow denounced as irresponsible.Tucker Carlson (TC),
who enjoys the highest following in the US media and is very close to Trump, published a message stating that the real objective of an attack on Iran is not about non-existent nuclear weapons, but would be to impose regime change
[ 3
] . TC's correct assessment
referred to the visit to the White House of the Talmudic and eschatological Mark Levin [ 4
] to lobby for his war against Iran. TC points out that an attack on Iran could easily turn into a world war, as the Shiite Islamic Republic is now part of the BRICS, which represents the majority of the world's territorial mass, population, economy and military power (sic).
In the midst of this delicate ecosystem, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Mayadeen
, which is very close to the now-decimated Hezbollah, published exclusively (sic) that Iran had acquired thousands of sensitive documents from Israel highlighting its facilities, including its nuclear sites
[ 5
] . The espionage operation was carried out long ago,
but due to the enormous volume of documents and the need to transport them safely (sic) to Iran, it had to be kept secret.Only the Jerusalem Post in Israel reported this historic breakthrough in Israel's once impregnable wall of espionage
[ 6
] .
According to the Tasnim news agency, the Iranian government is scrutinizing the wealth of images and videos that will cause a stir as they are unearthed — which, in my view, is part of the ongoing propaganda war
being waged by the United States and Israel against the Shiite Islamic Republic.
According to Middle East Spectator and Al-Mayadeen , the next few weeks will be full of surprises, as the Israeli spy community is in the midst of a catatonic crisis
[ 7
] , and the location of some of Israel's strategic (megasic!) nuclear assets, particularly its nuclear weapons program in Dimona, is now worryingly exposed.According to Iranian state television IRIB, the operation was successfully carried out by the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) intelligence organization, which used spies directly inside Israeli territory, in what is believed to be the largest intelligence breach in Israel's history.
[ 8
]Synchronously, two Israeli citizens, Roi Mizrahi and Almog Attias, both 24 years old, were arrested on May 20 [ 9 ] for spying for Iran,
where a community of 10,000 to 20,000 Jews lives, according to statistics, mainly in the Isfahan/Shiraz region. Was this an autonomous Iranian operation in the heart of Israel? Or a leak from the opposition to Netanyahu, and/or the anti-war sectors of the Trump administration?
Most importantly, if this infiltration proves true, it exposes Israel's nuclear deterrent, which has, according to underestimated estimates, 90 [ 10 ] to 500 Talmudic nuclear bombs
Comment: As we now know, Isra-hell is breaking loose in Iran.