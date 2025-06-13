In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson released on Wednesday, Sachs accused Western intelligence services of covertly working to undermine peace efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, acting on orders from the US "deep state."
On June 1, Ukrainian drones struck several Russian airbases in a coordinated assault across five regions - from Murmansk in the north to Irkutsk in Siberia - which Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky later called Operation Spider's Web.
Kiev claimed that around 40 Russian military aircraft were damaged or destroyed, including long-range bombers. Moscow has dismissed the numbers and extent of damage, saying some of the aircraft were damaged, but that it was minimal and will be repaired. It added that most of the drones were intercepted.
The attacks were reportedly carried out using commercial trucks rigged with explosive-laden drones smuggled into Russia.
Asked whether the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) could have executed such a large-scale attack on its own, Sachs replied, "of course not."
"This was a Western intelligence operation. Without question," he said, adding that the plan was likely prepared in secret by the CIA with help from the British.
Sachs was also asked whether US President Donald Trump, who has been actively mediating peace efforts, could have been unaware. He replied that the CIA is "self-operating" and "out of control," and has not been held accountable by Trump or previous presidents for over 50 years. He believes the agency answers to the "deep state" and military companies that fund its operations.
Sachs called the attacks a "reckless" escalation that risked a direct confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers.
"Whether or not the White House knew, the operation itself is completely reckless and alarming, because attacking part of the nuclear triad in this way is a step towards nuclear Armageddon."Sachs argued that to prevent the Ukraine conflict from escalating further, the US must cut funding for the "desperate" Kiev regime and negotiate directly with Russia.
"In the end, we can't control Ukraine, but they can't fight without the US," he said, noting that Trump has the constitutional authority to end the conflict by changing US foreign policy.
Western officials have denied involvement in the attacks. Russian investigators have launched a probe, and the Russian military has since targeted strategic military sites across Ukraine, including weapon design bureaus, repair facilities, and airfields used by Ukraine's tactical aircraft.
Reader Comments