"Whether or not the White House knew, the operation itself is completely reckless and alarming, because attacking part of the nuclear triad in this way is a step towards nuclear Armageddon."

Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian military airfields earlier this month wereAmerican public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs has claimed.In an interview withreleased on Wednesday,On June 1, Ukrainian drones struck several Russian airbases in a coordinated assault across five regions - from Murmansk in the north to Irkutsk in Siberia - which Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky later calledKiev claimed that around 40 Russian military aircraft were damaged or destroyed, including long-range bombers. Moscow has dismissed the numbers and extent of damage, saying some of the aircraft were damaged, but that it was minimal and will be repaired. It added that most of the drones were intercepted.The attacks were reportedly carried out using commercial trucks rigged with explosive-laden drones smuggled into Russia.Asked whether the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) could have executed such a large-scale attack on its own, Sachs replied, "of course not.""This was a Western intelligence operation. Without question," he said, adding thatSachs was also askedHe replied that theSachs called the attacks a "reckless" escalation that risked a direct confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers.Sachs argued that to prevent the Ukraine conflict from escalating further, the US must cut funding for the "desperate" Kiev regime and negotiate directly with Russia.he said, noting that Trump has the constitutional authority to end the conflict by changing US foreign policy.Russian investigators have launched a probe, and the Russian military has since targeted strategic military sites across Ukraine, including weapon design bureaus, repair facilities, and airfields used by Ukraine's tactical aircraft.